Man Returns Home In Bihar After 17 Years Of His 'Murder'

Rohtas: A man, who was allegedly murdered by his relatives 17 years ago, returned home in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday, triggering a storm in his village.

Police said a case was registered at the Akodhigola police station in 2008 of murdering Nathuni Pal, a resident of Dewaria village and four of his relatives were arrested in this connection. They were also sent to jail for two years.

Akodhigola SHO Chandrashekhar Sharma said that Nathuni Pal was found in Uttar Pradesh by the Jhansi Police and then brought to Akodhigola by Rohras Police.

"Nathuni Pal's family lodged a missing person's complaint on September 12, 2008 after he could not be found. They alleged that four relatives abducted and killed him. Pal's body could not be recovered at that time. The four relatives were arrested and sent to judicial custody for two years before being released on bail. The trail of the case is still on," Sharma said.

Recently, Barua Sagar police station's outpost in-charge Nawab Singh caught Nathuni Pal during patrolling. He was found living in a village of Jhansi for the last 16 years.