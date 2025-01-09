ETV Bharat / state

Man Returns Home In Bihar After 17 Years Of His 'Murder'

Nathuni Pal, allegedly murdered 17 years ago returns to his village. His four relatives, accused of murder, spent two years in jail before being released.

Nathuni Pal, allegedly murdered 17 years ago returns to his village. His relatives, accused of murder, spent two years in jail before being released.
Nathuni Pal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 38 minutes ago

Rohtas: A man, who was allegedly murdered by his relatives 17 years ago, returned home in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday, triggering a storm in his village.

Police said a case was registered at the Akodhigola police station in 2008 of murdering Nathuni Pal, a resident of Dewaria village and four of his relatives were arrested in this connection. They were also sent to jail for two years.

Akodhigola SHO Chandrashekhar Sharma said that Nathuni Pal was found in Uttar Pradesh by the Jhansi Police and then brought to Akodhigola by Rohras Police.

"Nathuni Pal's family lodged a missing person's complaint on September 12, 2008 after he could not be found. They alleged that four relatives abducted and killed him. Pal's body could not be recovered at that time. The four relatives were arrested and sent to judicial custody for two years before being released on bail. The trail of the case is still on," Sharma said.

Recently, Barua Sagar police station's outpost in-charge Nawab Singh caught Nathuni Pal during patrolling. He was found living in a village of Jhansi for the last 16 years.

Nathuni Pal lived with his uncle Ratti Pal since his parents' death. When he suddenly disappeared from home, his maternal uncle Babulal Pal filed a case against Nathuni Pal's uncle Ratti Pal and his cousins ​.

Police found the case to be true and arrested Ratti Pal and his three sons Satyendra Pal, Vimlesh Pal and Bhagwan Pal. Ratti Pal later died due to mental stress.

"Nathuni Pal has been brought to Rohtas by Bihar Police. He is being questioned as to under what circumstances he disappeared from his house in 2008. It is being probed as to what his intention was behind remaining missing for so many days," Sharma said.

Now with Nathuni Pal's return, his cousins who were facing harassment on charges of his murder heaved a sigh of relief. Ever since murder case was registered against them, people of the village had boycotted the family.

