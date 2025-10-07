ETV Bharat / state

Man Rents 103 Cars, Sells Them At Low Prices In Karnataka’s Ballari; 44 Vehicles Recovered

According to Shobharani, SP Ballari, "Mohammad Zahid Basha alias Sonu, who rented cars and sold them at low prices, has gone missing, and a search for him is on. He took about 103 cars from people who were renting cars at Rs 50,000 per month and cheated them”.

Ballari: Police in Ballari, Karnataka, are searching for a man accused of renting cars and then selling them at low prices without returning them to the owners. They have identified 44 cars so far and handed them over to their original owners.

Basha, a resident of Sindhanur, rented cars, sold some of them, and mortgaged others before absconding. He cheated people by promising to pay rent to banks, construction companies, wind farms, and other places.

Besides Ballari, the accused has cheated people by getting cars from Koppal and Raichur. Cases were also registered in this regard against Basha in other places like Cowl Bazaar, Bruce Pet, Gandhinagar, and APMC in Ballari. The police officer added that the accused cheated the car owners not only by not returning their vehicles but also by not paying the rent. The police investigating the case have currently located 44 cars through GPS tracking.

“Out of these 103 cars, we have now seized 44 cars and handed them over to their original owners. Regarding the remaining cars, those who bought them at low prices from the accused should please return them. Those who do not return them will also be accused. Because stealing is as much a crime as taking stolen goods," the SP appealed. The police have decided to register a case against the buyers as well.