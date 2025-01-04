Youth Injured In Attack, Rushed To Hospital With An Axe Stuck In His Head in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi: A youth was attacked was critically injured after he was attacked with an axe on his head by some miscreants at Ambawa West village in Mahajanpur Kotwali area of Kaushambi district.

The victim, Jai Singh shouted for help after the attack following which locals rushed him to the district with the axe stuck in his head. Police have started a probe into the incident. As per reports, Singh sleeping under a tin shed on a field when some miscreants attacked him with the axe on his head on Friday night. As Singh screamed, the attackers fled the spot.

Manjhanpur police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Tiwari said a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Singh's father. The incident is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon, he said.

Earlier, in Tikri village of Uttar Pradesh, a man killed his wife and her lover after allegedly finding them in a compromising position on Thursday. The double homicide happened under the jurisdiction of Sirsa Kalar Police Station, police said adding that the accused has been arrested at the crime scene. As per the police, the accused Kunwar Singh (40), a resident of Tikri village, used to stay in Gujarat for work. During this time, his wife Aarti (32) allegedly developed relations with Chhavinath alias Chhakki of Tikawali village.

On Thursday night, Kunwar suddenly reached home and allegedly caught Aarti and her lover in a “compromising position”. The scene infuriated the accused and in a fit of rage attacked them with an axe, killing both on the spot.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the entire village. Residents alerted the police, who arrived at the crime scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated the proceedings.