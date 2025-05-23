ETV Bharat / state

Man Rapes Daughter In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal; Accused Arrested On Wife's Complaint

Man Rapes Daughter In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal; Accused Arrested On Wife's Complaint
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 23, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST

Sambhal: In a shameful incident, a man allegedly raped his teenage daughter in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place last Thursday but came to light following a complaint by the girl's mother, following which the police have arrested the accused and sent him to the hospital for medical examination.

The victim, a class 12 student, is the second among three siblings, who also include her elder brother and younger brother.

Police said after the incident the mother reached the Hazrat Nagar Garhi Police Station along with the victim and accused her husband of raping the daughter.

“The victim's mother told us that the accused raped her daughter when she was not home during the day last Thursday. When the girl protested, he threatened her with dire consequences,” said Inspector Anuj Tomar.

“When the mother returned home, the daughter was crying. On asking, the victim said that her father had ‘misbehaved’ with her,” he said, citing the complaint.

Following this, the woman reached the police station with her daughter and filed a report against her husband. “We immediately registered the report and arrested the accused father,” the officer said.

On Friday, the police sent the accused father for medical examination at the District Joint Hospital, and he was presented in the court, which sent him to jail.

