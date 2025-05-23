ETV Bharat / state

Man Rapes Daughter In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal; Accused Arrested On Wife's Complaint

Sambhal: In a shameful incident, a man allegedly raped his teenage daughter in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place last Thursday but came to light following a complaint by the girl's mother, following which the police have arrested the accused and sent him to the hospital for medical examination.

The victim, a class 12 student, is the second among three siblings, who also include her elder brother and younger brother.

Police said after the incident the mother reached the Hazrat Nagar Garhi Police Station along with the victim and accused her husband of raping the daughter.