Man Posing As Senior Cop To Seek Refund From Gambling Platform Nabbed In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Police’s Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) claimed to have nabbed a man posing as a senior cop and threatening organisers of a gambling platform to return his money. An official said that they received credible input that Barkat Ali Parray from Srinagar’s Shalteng is indulging in impersonation, using the photograph of the Senior Superintendent of Police (CIK) on his WhatsApp as profile picture.

Following the digital footprints, the cops apprehended him in Srinagar’s Jahangir Chowk on Monday. During investigations, the suspect was found to have misused the profile picture of Senior Superintendent of Police CIK and threatened the organisers of '777 Gambling Platform' seeking a refund of his advance payment, the official added.

The investigations, according to the official, revealed the suspect has been involved in online gambling, including platforms such as 'Aviator', '777', etc, for the past year and had made some advance payments on the gambling platform.

The official said they found that the suspect had downloaded the photograph of SSP CIK from the internet and used it as a WhatsApp profile picture with the intent to falsely portray himself as a Police Officer. Now, the police said they are carrying out verification and analysis of his digital device to ascertain his involvement in anti-social and anti-national activities.

In 2023, a conman named Kiran Patel from Gujarat was arrested after he hoodwinked officials and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders by impersonating a high-ranking official from the Prime Minister's Office.

