ETV Bharat / state

Man Posing As Army Officer Arrested In UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly posing as an Army officer and demanding Rs 50,000 from a person on the false promise of getting his family members released from prison, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S told PTI that the family members of one Chandan Lal, a resident of Pilibhit district's Sungarhi, are lodged in prison in a murder case.

He said Lal was approached by Shahjahanpur resident Ravi Kumar, who told him that he could speak to the SP and "dilute" the matter.

The official said Kumar introduced himself as a captain in the "NDA" and asked Lal to meet him at the Tikri Chowki under the Nigohi police station. He added that Kumar even came in an Army uniform decked with badges.

However, Lal grew suspicious and informed police over the phone.