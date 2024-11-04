ETV Bharat / state

Man Posing As Army Officer Arrested In UP's Shahjahanpur

Ravi Kumar posed as an Army captain to deceive Chandan Lal into paying for false legal assistance but was reported to the police.

Ravi Kumar posed as an Army captain to deceive Chandan Lal into paying for false legal assistance but was reported to the police.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Shahjahanpur: A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly posing as an Army officer and demanding Rs 50,000 from a person on the false promise of getting his family members released from prison, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S told PTI that the family members of one Chandan Lal, a resident of Pilibhit district's Sungarhi, are lodged in prison in a murder case.

He said Lal was approached by Shahjahanpur resident Ravi Kumar, who told him that he could speak to the SP and "dilute" the matter.

The official said Kumar introduced himself as a captain in the "NDA" and asked Lal to meet him at the Tikri Chowki under the Nigohi police station. He added that Kumar even came in an Army uniform decked with badges.

However, Lal grew suspicious and informed police over the phone.

When police reached the spot, the accused told them, "I am a captain in the Jat Regiment of the NDA." According to the SP, Kumar however could not answer when police personnel asked him what NDA stood for.

Rajesh said that after this, the police brought the accused to the police station and questioned him.

During the interrogation, Kumar said that he was a cook in the Army and was cheating people by posing as a captain of the force.

A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS, the SP said and added that the accused has been arrested and sent to prison.

Shahjahanpur: A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly posing as an Army officer and demanding Rs 50,000 from a person on the false promise of getting his family members released from prison, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S told PTI that the family members of one Chandan Lal, a resident of Pilibhit district's Sungarhi, are lodged in prison in a murder case.

He said Lal was approached by Shahjahanpur resident Ravi Kumar, who told him that he could speak to the SP and "dilute" the matter.

The official said Kumar introduced himself as a captain in the "NDA" and asked Lal to meet him at the Tikri Chowki under the Nigohi police station. He added that Kumar even came in an Army uniform decked with badges.

However, Lal grew suspicious and informed police over the phone.

When police reached the spot, the accused told them, "I am a captain in the Jat Regiment of the NDA." According to the SP, Kumar however could not answer when police personnel asked him what NDA stood for.

Rajesh said that after this, the police brought the accused to the police station and questioned him.

During the interrogation, Kumar said that he was a cook in the Army and was cheating people by posing as a captain of the force.

A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS, the SP said and added that the accused has been arrested and sent to prison.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP FRAUDSTER HELDMAN HELD POSING AS ARMY OFFICERMAN POSING AS ARMY OFFICER HELD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.