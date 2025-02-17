Man Posing As Amit Shah's Son Demands Rs 5 Lakh As Party Donation From Haridwar MLA, Probe On

Dehradun: BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, Adesh Chauhan, received a phone call from an individual, who posed as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son and demanded Rs 5 lakh as party donation, police said on Monday. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, they added.

According to police, Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan's PRO Romish Kumar registered a police complaint. Kumar, in his complaint, stated that the call was received from an unknown number on February 14 night and the caller introduced himself as Jay Shah.

The caller told the MLA that he wanted to discuss some political matters with him. He told that due to his busy schedule in Delhi and Manipur, Amit Shah has authorised BJP national president JP Nadda's son, Harish Nadda, to take decisions on matters related to Uttarakhand and is expecting cooperation from him in party fund. He told him to arrange the funds and reach Delhi by evening, where he will meet Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

The caller then gave Chauhan another phone number, saying it was his secretary's contact number. Next day, Chauhan contacted Harish Nadda through some medium and came to know that the caller was a fraud, attempting to dupe him.

On Sunday, the caller again contacted the MLA but this time, he told him that he knows the truth. Then, the caller threatened to defame him on social media if he did not give him Rs 5 lakh.

Haridwar SSP Parmendra Dobhal said a case has been registered in this connection and investigation are on. A complaint has been lodged by MLA's PRO Romish Kumar at Bahadarabad police station, he said.