Man Poses As IPS Officer, Dupes Nashik Businessman Of Rs 1 CR; Held

Nashik: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an IPS officer and duping a businessman of Rs 1 crore in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, Gaurav Ramachheshwar Mishra, allegedly wore a police uniform, travelled in a vehicle with a beacon and used a fake identity card of the inspector general in the Indian Railway Board.

The accused got acquainted with the complainant in 2018 and earned his faith. He promised the businessman a railway contract and took Rs 1 crore for various reasons, an official said.