Man Paraded, Made to Drink Urine for Eloping with Mother of Two in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Ujjain: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, a man was forced to drink urine after being tonsured, paraded, garlanded with shoes and slippers and beaten to pulp for allegedly eloping with a mother of two children at a village in Ujjain district of the state.

The shocking incident has come to light from Bhatapchalana village of Badnagar in Ujjain district. Local sources said the young man from Banjara community of Ghatia assembly constituency had an affair with a local mother of two children in Bhatapchalana of Badnagar.

Sources said that the couple had recently eloped to Rajasthan with the woman leaving her two children at home. The locals including the woman's in-laws searched for the couple and caught both of them from Rajasthan and brought them back to the village, sources said.

Shockingly, the young man was made to wear a garland of shoes and slippers by the villagers, who beat him with slippers. The young man was also allegedly made to drink urine and was tonsured and later paraded in the village. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the locals are seen asking the man about his name and whereabouts as he wears the garland of shoes.

After the video went viral, the police took cognizance of the matter. Ujjain Rural Additional SP Nitish Bhargava said that the matter has been taken seriously. “Whoever is accused will not be spared, soon the accused will be identified and action will be taken against them,” the Additional SP said.