Man Out On Morning Walk Knocked Down By Unidentified Vehicle In Amethi, Dies

Amethi: A 62-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Sunday morning amid dense fog, police said.

Gyan Prakash Jaiswal had gone for his routine morning walk when the accident occurred near the bypass overbridge on Dhammour Road, they said.

His crushed body was found on the roadside, police said.