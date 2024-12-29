ETV Bharat / state

Man Out On Morning Walk Knocked Down By Unidentified Vehicle In Amethi, Dies

A 62-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Sunday morning amid dense fog.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

Amethi: A 62-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Sunday morning amid dense fog, police said.

Gyan Prakash Jaiswal had gone for his routine morning walk when the accident occurred near the bypass overbridge on Dhammour Road, they said.

His crushed body was found on the roadside, police said.

Sub-inspector RC Yadav from Amethi police station said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway.

"Efforts are on to identify the vehicle involved," Yadav said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

