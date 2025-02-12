ETV Bharat / state

Man Offers Human Sacrifice For Financial Gain On Astrologer's Advice In Karnataka

Two accused identified as Anand Reddy and Ramakrishna have been arrested in the human sacrifice case.

Man Offers Human Sacrifice For Financial Gain On Astrologer's Advice In Karnataka
Two accused arrested in Human sacrificing case (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 8:18 PM IST

Chitradurga: A man allegedly sacrificed a human being on Sunday in Parasurampura of Challakere taluk, as per the astrologer's prediction that if a person sacrifices a human being, he will get wealth, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar, a cobbler, who was a resident of JJ colony, police said.

Two accused identified as Anand Reddy from Andhra Pradesh and astrologer Ramakrishna, who are accused of human sacrifice have been arrested in connection to the incident, they said.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjith Kumar Bandaru said, "A person was murdered on February 9 in the Parasurampura police station limits. Prabhakar (52), who was engaged in sewing slippers, was killed. The accused Anand Reddy is from Kadarampalli village in Kundurpi mandal of Andhra Pradesh. He worked as a cook in a restaurant in Pavagad."

"An astrologer had told Anand Reddy that if he went to the West direction and offered a human sacrifice, he would get gold. In this context, Anand Reddy had come to Parasurampura on February 9. That evening, Prabhakar met Anand Reddy while he was going home after finishing his work. Then, on the pretext of giving Prabhakar a lift, Anand took him and parked his bike at a lone place, attacked him with a weapon, and killed him. When some locals witnessed this, Anand left his bike and fled from the spot," the SP explained.

"Our police personnel managed to arrest Anand Reddy after getting information about who the bike belonged to. The astrologer Ramakrishna has also been arrested. The weapon and clothes used for the murder have been seized and the two accused have been produced before the court," the senior police official added.

Read More

  1. Minor Found Dead In Balangir Forest; Family Alleges 'Human Sacrifice'
  2. UP: Hathras BSA Orders to Close School, Registers Second Case Over 'Human Sacrifice'
  3. Ambala Woman Kills Shopkeeper Saying Goddess Demanded Human Sacrifice in Dream

Chitradurga: A man allegedly sacrificed a human being on Sunday in Parasurampura of Challakere taluk, as per the astrologer's prediction that if a person sacrifices a human being, he will get wealth, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar, a cobbler, who was a resident of JJ colony, police said.

Two accused identified as Anand Reddy from Andhra Pradesh and astrologer Ramakrishna, who are accused of human sacrifice have been arrested in connection to the incident, they said.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjith Kumar Bandaru said, "A person was murdered on February 9 in the Parasurampura police station limits. Prabhakar (52), who was engaged in sewing slippers, was killed. The accused Anand Reddy is from Kadarampalli village in Kundurpi mandal of Andhra Pradesh. He worked as a cook in a restaurant in Pavagad."

"An astrologer had told Anand Reddy that if he went to the West direction and offered a human sacrifice, he would get gold. In this context, Anand Reddy had come to Parasurampura on February 9. That evening, Prabhakar met Anand Reddy while he was going home after finishing his work. Then, on the pretext of giving Prabhakar a lift, Anand took him and parked his bike at a lone place, attacked him with a weapon, and killed him. When some locals witnessed this, Anand left his bike and fled from the spot," the SP explained.

"Our police personnel managed to arrest Anand Reddy after getting information about who the bike belonged to. The astrologer Ramakrishna has also been arrested. The weapon and clothes used for the murder have been seized and the two accused have been produced before the court," the senior police official added.

Read More

  1. Minor Found Dead In Balangir Forest; Family Alleges 'Human Sacrifice'
  2. UP: Hathras BSA Orders to Close School, Registers Second Case Over 'Human Sacrifice'
  3. Ambala Woman Kills Shopkeeper Saying Goddess Demanded Human Sacrifice in Dream

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKAASTROLOGERFINANCIAL GAINHUMAN SACRIFICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.