Man Offers Human Sacrifice For Financial Gain On Astrologer's Advice In Karnataka

Chitradurga: A man allegedly sacrificed a human being on Sunday in Parasurampura of Challakere taluk, as per the astrologer's prediction that if a person sacrifices a human being, he will get wealth, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar, a cobbler, who was a resident of JJ colony, police said.

Two accused identified as Anand Reddy from Andhra Pradesh and astrologer Ramakrishna, who are accused of human sacrifice have been arrested in connection to the incident, they said.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjith Kumar Bandaru said, "A person was murdered on February 9 in the Parasurampura police station limits. Prabhakar (52), who was engaged in sewing slippers, was killed. The accused Anand Reddy is from Kadarampalli village in Kundurpi mandal of Andhra Pradesh. He worked as a cook in a restaurant in Pavagad."

"An astrologer had told Anand Reddy that if he went to the West direction and offered a human sacrifice, he would get gold. In this context, Anand Reddy had come to Parasurampura on February 9. That evening, Prabhakar met Anand Reddy while he was going home after finishing his work. Then, on the pretext of giving Prabhakar a lift, Anand took him and parked his bike at a lone place, attacked him with a weapon, and killed him. When some locals witnessed this, Anand left his bike and fled from the spot," the SP explained.

"Our police personnel managed to arrest Anand Reddy after getting information about who the bike belonged to. The astrologer Ramakrishna has also been arrested. The weapon and clothes used for the murder have been seized and the two accused have been produced before the court," the senior police official added.

