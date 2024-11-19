Man Murders Minor Girl, Dumps Body In Garbage

Hyderabad: A minor girl who was reported missing was found dead, and a 22-year-old man who had 'married' her was arrested along with two others for murdering her, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Chintu alias Vignesh, had befriended the 17-year-old girl online about five months ago and "married her on November 8". However, he later killed her the same day by smashing her head against a wall in their house and strangling her with a sari, police said.

He then transported the girl's body on a two-wheeler with the help of his wife and his friend, disposed it at a garbage site in Tukkuguda and covered it with waste paper, a police official said. According to the official, a month ago, Vignesh expressed his love for the girl, which she accepted. Subsequently, he took her from her house to his friend's residence and "sexually assaulted" her.

Eventually, as Vignesh warned her for speaking with other people over phone, the girl started threatening him to marry her and he hatched a plan to kill the teenager. After marrying the girl on November 8, Vignesh asked her to call her mother and inform her about the marriage, which she did, also telling her mother that they would come to her house.

After killing the girl and dumping her body, the accused called the girl's mother and asked if her daughter was with them, police said. The girl's mother grew suspicious and filed a missing person complaint at the Miyapur police station on November 10. Based on the complaint, police registered a case of kidnapping and apprehended Vignesh.

As he confessed to having murdered her, the body has been recovered and sent for a post-mortem, police said. Following this, Vignesh, his wife and his friend have been arrested, police added. A case has been filed on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the POCSO Act, police added.