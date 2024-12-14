Man Murdered By His Wife, Her Paramour In Uttar Pradesh; Victim's Son Reveals Truth To Police

Shahjahanpur: In a shocking murder case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a wife along with her paramour killed her husband in Shahjahanpur district of the state, police said on Saturday. The truth over the murder was revealed by the couple's son, who told police that his father was killed by his mother, who put on a calm facade saying her husband died after being buried under a pile of bricks.

The incident took place in Tah Kala Khurd village of Khutar police station area.

Puwaiyan CO Nishtha Upadhyay said that the victim Yunus's body was found buried under a pile of bricks at some distance outside his house on Saturday morning. His wife Shamim Bano told police that her husband died due to an accident, but Yunus's younger son was an eyewitness to the murder as per police.

According to CO Upadhyay, when the police asked the boy about the incident, he revealed the truth about the murder. According to police, Yunus's brother Munna Khan said that Yunus's wife Shamim Bano was having an affair with a young man from the village to which Yunus strongly objected.

Following the allegations by the victim's brother, the police took the accused woman and her paramour into custody and interrogated them. During police interrogation, the accused told police that in order to get rid of Yunus, they killed Yunus by crushing him with a brick late on Sunday night, police said. The body was buried under a pile of bricks to give an impression of an accident. The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.