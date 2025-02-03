Man Meets Teacher To Seek His Blessings After 63 Long Years of Relentless Search

Tirupati: India is deep-rooted in its 'Guru-Shishya Parampara' and Gangappa of Tirupati proved teachers are the second parents of a child and their role in shaping a young mind is unparalleled.

Gangappa searched for his teacher, Jayaram Wadiyar, for 63 long years before finally being able to meet him and take his blessings. The heartwarming reunion between the teacher and his student was witnessed at Kuchuvaripalli village in Chandragiri mandal. Wadiyar had served as teacher in S Gollapalli in Ramakuppam mandal of Chittoor district from 1960 to 1962. He had taught Gangappa along with numerous other students during his two year stint at the school. Gangappa never forgot Wadiyar's crucial role in shaping his life and decided to meet him and pay his respect. The quest was relentless.

Gangappa spent over six decades searching for Wadiyar and his perseverance finally paid off after he traced him at Kuchuvaripalli on Sunday. At the prime of his life, Gangappa was accompanied by his grandson Yatish to Wadiyar's village. He got emotional on seeing Wadiyar and touched his feet. The teacher and the student reminisced the school days. Gangappa reminded Yatish of the tradition and advised him to never forget the teachers who shape a human being's life. The villagers too got emotional on witnessing the rare reunion and praised Gangappa for pursuing his teacher and not paying him the respect he deserved. Such display of respect has become rare in the present times when people just move on with their lives forgetting those who helped them shape it.