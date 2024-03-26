Man Makes Plant Pots From Old Clothes in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya (Bihar): Tanjeel Ur Rahman Khan, an artisan, has been crafting stylish plant pots by using old clothes and cement for years. Tanjeel, a resident of Niskha village of Bihar’s Gaya, has prepared hundreds of pots using old clothes. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tanjeel said, “I used to throw my old clothes and suddenly I thought of using them by making flower pots from them. I used old clothes like shirts, trousers, bedsheets, towels or anything that is not in use.”

He shared the method of making the pots. “First of all, I take the discarded clothes and store them in a bucket with some cement. After this, a frame was prepared. When the layer is strong enough, a mixture of cement and sand will be applied with a brush," Tanjeel said. Khan said that he is also very fond of painting. He does attractive paintings of pots. He further stated that the pots do not break as they are made of cloth.

"It does not cost much to make a pot. Old clothes can be found at home, but cement and sand are required. It does not break and also looks beautiful. I have created over 100 pots," Tanjeel Khan said. “I am a nature lover and after learning how to make flower pots, the villagers are also taking interest and making pots at their home," Khan added. He also highlighted his concern over environmental protection and water conservation.

Read More:

Madhya Pradesh Electrician Uses Industrial Waste to Grow Flowers

Kashmir's Famed Almond Blossom Heralds the Arrival of Spring in Valley