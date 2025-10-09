Man Kills Wife, Stays With Body For Two Days At Karnataka's Belagavi
Belagavi: A man allegedly killed his wife and spent two days with the body at Kamaladinni village in Mudaligi taluk of Belagavi district.
Police said the accused, Akash Kambara fled the village after the body gave off a foul smell. Akash had married Sakshi on May 24 this year. He worked at a private company in Hubbali and had lied to Sakshi about his salary.
Police said Akash had been torturing Sakshi for 50 grams of gold and Rs 50 lakh. Sakshi's family has filed a case against him at Mudalagi police station, alleging that he murdered her for not meeting his demands.
The police, after registering a case, have detained three people for questioning. While a manhunt has been launched to nab Akash, Sakshi's body was handed over to her family after postmortem.
Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled said," Aakash murdered his wife by strangling her on Monday afternoon. He put the body in a box on the bed in the bedroom and told his mother that he had to leave for Gokak but stayed at home. Akash's mother was unaware of his son's location as she mostly stayed at Yellamma Devi's temple in the village."
On Tuesday, Akash's mother told him that there was a smell emanating from the house. Akash lied to her said his wife had gone to his sister's house, said the SP.
On Wednesday, when the smell got worse, Akash's mother went to the bedroom and found the body under the bed. She immediately informed the neighbors. The police which arrived at the spot later inspected the place and registered a case and are investigating the incident, the SP said.
