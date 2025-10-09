ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife, Stays With Body For Two Days At Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi: A man allegedly killed his wife and spent two days with the body at Kamaladinni village in Mudaligi taluk of Belagavi district.

Police said the accused, Akash Kambara fled the village after the body gave off a foul smell. Akash had married Sakshi on May 24 this year. He worked at a private company in Hubbali and had lied to Sakshi about his salary.

Police said Akash had been torturing Sakshi for 50 grams of gold and Rs 50 lakh. Sakshi's family has filed a case against him at Mudalagi police station, alleging that he murdered her for not meeting his demands.

The police, after registering a case, have detained three people for questioning. While a manhunt has been launched to nab Akash, Sakshi's body was handed over to her family after postmortem.