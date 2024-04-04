Man Kills Wife's Paramour in Himachal Pradesh; Arrested

Solan: In a shocking sequence of events, a man allegedly killed his wife's paramour, after which the accused was arrested following a complaint by his wife in Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan, police said on Thursday.

Sources said that the wife was living in a live-in relationship with her paramour for the last one and a half years which enraged her husband culminating in the murder.

An official said that police investigation revealed that the woman was living separately from her husband for a long time and was living with her lover in a live-in relationship. The woman has told the police that she was married about 25 years ago, but her husband used to beat her forcing her to live separately from her husband for nine years.

The woman told the police that she was living with her partner in a live-in relationship for about one and a half years. She said her husband was wandering around the vegetable market with an ax for the last two-three days after an argument broke out between her husband and her lover.

The woman said her husband had also threatened to kill her lover.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that on Tuesday night she and her lover were sleeping in separate rooms when her husband came into the room and, seeing the opportunity, attacked her sleeping lover with a sharp weapon, due to which he died on the spot.

ASP Baddi Ashok Verma said that the police arrested the accused from Kalka Haryana within two hours of the complaint. Further investigation into the case is going on, he said.