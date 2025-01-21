Man Kills Wife In Haryana, Tries To Pass It Off As Road Accident

Kaithal: A man allegedly killed his wife in Haryana's Kaithal district and then tried to pass it off as a road accident. Investigations revealed the accused made her drunk and engaged a truck driver to run over her, police said on Tuesday. The accused, his friend and the driver were arrested, they added.

Police said the deceased, Banita (40), the accused's second wife, was addicted to alcohol and reportedly misbehaved with her stepchildren in drunken state, they said.

According to Kaithal SP Rajesh Kalia, a woman's body was found on Matoor Road in Kalayat on January 17. Local people registered a case and a probe was launched, he said.

Kalia said that investigations revealed that the accused, Rajesh, married Banita, who lived in Assam, after his wife's death eight to nine years ago. "Banita reportedly misbehaved with the children from Rajesh's previous marriage following which, the accused hacked a plan to kill her," the SP said.

Rajesh took the help of Sandeep, a resident of Samain, and Dalbir, a resident of Alipura, to plan the murder. He first made Banita drunk and then took her away in a car to a secluded road. After this, he lay her down on the road and a truck driver, who was already engaged by him, ran over the woman.

The SP said the deceased's husband Rajesh, his friend Sandeep and truck driver Karambir have been arrested in connection with the case.