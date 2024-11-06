ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife Following Argument In Rajasthan, Accused On Run

Police said that the accused namely Ajay would often fight and argue with his wife over trivial matters.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jodhpur: A government employee killed his wife in the Ratanada Basti area of the city following a dispute, sending shockwaves across the region.

Police said the accused namely Ajay had escaped after committing the crime and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Following the information, a police team reached the spot along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to collect evidence.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Kalal said the police were currently investigating the case and that the body has been taken into custody.

“The body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

Police said that the municipal corporation employee, Ajay, would often fight and argue with his wife over trivial matters.

On Wednesday, the fight turned violent leaving the woman dead. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances when her son returned from his aunt's house.

“She was covered with a blanket and blood was flowing from her head,” said a police officer. “Her son alerted the colony president Rajesh Teji, who informed the Ratanada police station. However, by the time we arrived, Ajay had escaped.”

Preliminary probe revealed that following the argument Ajay hit his wife's head with a heavy object, causing her sudden death. The incident likely took place on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

