ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife Following Argument In Rajasthan, Accused On Run

Jodhpur: A government employee killed his wife in the Ratanada Basti area of the city following a dispute, sending shockwaves across the region.

Police said the accused namely Ajay had escaped after committing the crime and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Following the information, a police team reached the spot along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to collect evidence.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Kalal said the police were currently investigating the case and that the body has been taken into custody.

“The body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem,” he said.