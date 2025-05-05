Man Kills Wife After She Asks Him To Put Brother's Call On Speaker In Bengaluru, Arrested

Bengaluru: A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death following a fight over putting a phone call on speaker in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on April 24 in Mahaganapati Nagar under Basaveshwara Nagar police station. Accused, Lokesh Kumar Gehlot, a native of Rajasthan, got married to Namita Sahu (43) five years ago and lived in a rented house in Mahaganapati Nagar. Lokesh owned a photo studio in Cubbonpet and they have a three-year-old daughter. Recently, the couple had been quarreling over petty issues, police said.

According to the police, Lokesh returned home in the evening of April 24 and was talking to Namita's brother on phone. Namita asked him to turn on the phone's speaker so that she too could hear the conversation. When Lokesh refused, it resulted in an argument between the two that soon escalated and Lokesh allegedly killed her.

A case was registered at Basaveshwara Nagar police station based on a complaint filed by the house owner. Investigations revealed that Lokesh strangled Namita to death and he was later arrested, police said.

Namita's family has alleged that Lokesh had been harassing her to give him the money she had saved while working before marriage. Lokesh wanted to upgrade his photo studio and buy a plot in Bengaluru, they alleged.

West Division DCP S Girish said the accused owns a photo studio in the city while the victim is a homemaker. "It has been learnt that the couple had been fighting over petty issues for the last 15 days. It seems that the accused, in a fit of rage, beat his wife and strangled her to death. An investigation has been conducted and after arrest, the accused was sent to judicial custody," the DCP said.