Man Kills Three Relatives Before Ending His Own Life In Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: A man allegedly killed three of his relatives in the Maagalu village near Khandya here in Karnataka before dying by suicide on Tuesday, police said. The incident triggered shock and disbelief in the entire neighbourhood.

According to police, the deceased man, identified as Rathnkara, a vehicle driver at a school in Kandabagere, killed his mother-in-law Jyoti (50), sister-in-law Nandini Sindhu (26), and daughter Maulya (7) with a country-made pistol.

Sindhu's husband, Avinash, also received a bullet wound in the leg in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Rathnakara later went to the garden and died by suicide.

Police said that before firing at the family members, Rathnakar had reportedly recorded a video claiming that his family had cheated him and that his wife had left him two years ago.

“It has been revealed from the preliminary investigation that Rathnakar committed this act due to a family feud, and more information is being gathered about the incident,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Amate.

“A team from Balehonnur Police Station visited the spot and conducted an investigation. A case has also been registered, while more information will be released after the detailed investigation is complete,” he said.