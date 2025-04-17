ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Pregnant Wife Over Love Affair In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ajmer: A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife after planning with his girlfriend in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Dodiana village in Mangaliyawas police station area of ​​the district on April 14, 2025, they said.

The accused, identified as Shivji Gurjar (33), a Bhajan singer, strangulated his wife and misled the police, saying that his wife died of a heart attack and later said she died by suicide. However, the post-mortem report revealed that Shivji’s wife, identified as Shobha Devi, died due to strangulation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Deepak Kumar said on April 14, the body of Shobha (24) was found on the roof of Shivji's house in Dodiana village. Shobha Devi had marks on her neck, he said.

The forensic team also collected evidence by inspecting the spot. At the same time, the police got the post-mortem of the deceased's body done by the medical board constituted in JLN Hospital, Ajmer, added the senior police official.

The deceased's father, Amararam, lodged a case at Mangaliyawas police station, accusing the son-in-law of murder. Amararam alleged that his son-in-law Shivji, a resident of Dodiana, had murdered Shobha after planning with his girlfriend Rekha.