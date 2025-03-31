Man Kills Pregnant Wife And Aunt, Attacks Son Before Dying By Suicide In Jaipur

Jaipur: A heart-wrenching incident occurred on Monday in the Bainad area under the Kardhani police station in Jaipur. On the day of Gangaur, a man murdered his two-month-pregnant wife and widowed aunt before taking his own life.

After committing the murders, the accused also attacked his younger son, but the child managed to escape. Upon receiving information, the Karni Vihar police arrived at the scene and moved the bodies to the hospital mortuary. Given the seriousness of the case, senior officers also reached the location, and an FSL team was called to collect evidence.

Victims Identified, Investigation Underway

Karni Vihar police station in-charge Sawai Singh identified the deceased as Pankaj Kumawat, a resident near Bainad station. On Monday evening, Pankaj fatally attacked his wife, Sunita, with a hammer. Sunita was two months pregnant. He then killed his widowed aunt, Madhu, who was staying with them. Following the murders, he attempted to harm his younger son, Yash, but the child managed to flee.

Suicide After Double Murder

After the killings, Pankaj locked himself in a room and died by suicide. The news of the tragic deaths sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, and residents immediately alerted the police. Authorities took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Police Investigating All Angles

The police called forensic experts to collect evidence from the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest domestic discord as the motive behind the crime. Officers are interrogating family members and neighbours to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.