Man Kills Mother After She Denies Him Rs 200 To Buy German Shepherd Puppy In Raipur

Police have set up teams to trace the accused, who fled after killing his mother and injuring his wife.

Man Kills Mother After She Denies Rs 200 To Buy German Shepherd Puppy In Raipur
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST

Updated : April 18, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

Raipur: A man from Raipur allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother with a hammer for denying him Rs 200 to buy a German Shepherd puppy. He then injured his wife when she tried to stop him. A search is on for the accused, police said.

The incident took place in Nageshwar Nagar under Urla police station area on Friday morning. A case has been registered and the accused's wife is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

According to the police, the accused, Pradeep Devangan, father of three children, runs an e-rickshaw. He wanted to buy a German Shepherd puppy worth Rs 800. He had already arranged Rs 600 but needed Rs 200 more.

At around 7:30 am, Pradeep approached his mother, Ganeshi Devangan, for Rs 200 but she refused. Hearing her refusal, Pradeep got angry and in a fit of rage, attacked his mother with a hammer. Seeing Pradeep attacking his mother with a hammer, his wife, Rameshwari Devangan tried to stop him. However, Pradeep hit her as well.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and shifted the two women to a hospital.

"Ganeshi succumbed to her injuries while Rameshwari, who was severely injured, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police have set up teams and started searching for the accused," BL Chandrakar, Urla police station in-charge said.

