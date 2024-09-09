Man kills His Elder Brother, Buries Him In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba (Chhattisgarh): A man allegedly killed his elder brother in Korba in Chhattisgarh after he refused to give him earphones, police said on Monday.

A senior police official attached to Bango police station said that the incident took place in the Konkona village of the district. "After committing the crime, the accused Shivcharan Dhanuran buried his elder brother's body. He then told villagers that his elder brother was missing," the senior police official said.

"When the deceased was not found for two days, a missing complaint was registered by his wife and villagers. The deceased has been identified as Chhatram Dhanuhar. A scuffle broke out between the two brothers over earphones on September 6. Shivcharan beat his brother with an iron rod and killed him. He then buried his body in a nearby forest," said Pankaj Thakur, SDOP, Katghora.

He said that the accused was apprehended and he confessed to the crime. "The Chhattisgarh Police have taken out the body and sent it for post-mortem. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered in this regard and the police are probing the matter," added Pankaj Thakur.

"The accused was in an inebriated condition when he committed the crime. The body will be handed over to the kin after post-mortem," added the SDOP.