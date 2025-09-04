Man Kills Father To Get His Job On Compassionate Ground In Andhra Pradesh, Held

ETV Bharat / state

Kurnool: Son of a government bus driver has been arrested for killing his 57-year-old father to secure his job on compassionate grounds in Pulakurthi village in Kodumuru mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Wednesday night, police said.

According to Sub-Inspector (SI) D Y Swamy, the victim Ramachari (57) worked as the driver of a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus in Yemmiganur depot. He lived with his wife Veerupakshamma, son Veerasai, and a daughter. Veerasai, a graduate, had worked in various private firms and was presently employed at a medical store.

Recently, a government employee in the village had passed away due to illness and his son secured a job on compassionate grounds. On learning this, Veerasai decided to kill his father so that he too could bag a government job.

On Wednesday night, when nobody was around, Veerasai pretended to be mentally unstable and attacked his father, who was asleep, with a rock. Ramachari died on the spot while Veerasai sat beside the body, touching his father's feet and crying.