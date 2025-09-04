Man Kills Father To Get His Job On Compassionate Ground In Andhra Pradesh, Held

Kurnool: Son of a government bus driver has been arrested for killing his 57-year-old father to secure his job on compassionate grounds in Pulakurthi village in Kodumuru mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Wednesday night, police said.
According to Sub-Inspector (SI) D Y Swamy, the victim Ramachari (57) worked as the driver of a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus in Yemmiganur depot. He lived with his wife Veerupakshamma, son Veerasai, and a daughter. Veerasai, a graduate, had worked in various private firms and was presently employed at a medical store.
Recently, a government employee in the village had passed away due to illness and his son secured a job on compassionate grounds. On learning this, Veerasai decided to kill his father so that he too could bag a government job.
On Wednesday night, when nobody was around, Veerasai pretended to be mentally unstable and attacked his father, who was asleep, with a rock. Ramachari died on the spot while Veerasai sat beside the body, touching his father's feet and crying.
Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the house and informed the 108 emergency services. The medical staff, who arrived, confirmed that Ramachari had already died.
Soon police teams led by Circle Inspector Tabrez and SI Swamy reached the spot for inspection. They arrested Veerasai, who was still inside the house.
Police have registered a case and investigations are underway, the SI said.
