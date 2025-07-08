ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Father, Sister Over Property Dispute In Varanasi; Held

Varanasi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 75-year-old father and 50-year-old sister over property dispute in Kashinagar's Pratapnagar Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Roop Chandra Bhardwaj (75), a retired water works staff, and his daughter Shivkumari. The accused, Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj, has been arrested and presently being interrogated, they said.

The accused assaulted the duo with a brick and an iron rod following a heated argument this morning. Neighbours became suspicious on hearing loud noise from the house and informed the police.

After this, a team from Cantt police station area of ​​Varanasi along with additional police commissioner Rajesh Singh and ADCP Neetu Kadyan reached the spot and found Bharadwaj and his daughter lying on the floor in a pool of blood.