Man Kills Father, Sister Over Property Dispute In Varanasi; Held

Varanasi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 75-year-old father and 50-year-old sister over property dispute in Kashinagar's Pratapnagar Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Roop Chandra Bhardwaj (75), a retired water works staff, and his daughter Shivkumari. The accused, Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj, has been arrested and presently being interrogated, they said.
The accused assaulted the duo with a brick and an iron rod following a heated argument this morning. Neighbours became suspicious on hearing loud noise from the house and informed the police.
After this, a team from Cantt police station area of Varanasi along with additional police commissioner Rajesh Singh and ADCP Neetu Kadyan reached the spot and found Bharadwaj and his daughter lying on the floor in a pool of blood.
Neighbours told police that the elderly man was having a dispute with his son over property for a long time and a fierce altercation rose between the two this morning.
According to the police, Rajesh allegedly hit his father with a brick and iron rod and also attacked his sister, who came to intervene. Both the father and daughter died on the spot, they said.
ADCP Neetu Kadyan said, "Prima facie it seems that Rajesh killed his father and sister over property dispute. A brick and an iron rod have been recovered from the spot. Rajesh has been arrested and the matter is being investigated".
Read more