Man Kills Father Over Property Dispute In Punjab's Barnala

Barnala: A man killed his father allegedly over a property dispute at Nihaluwal village in Barnala.

The victim, Buta Singh, was stabbed to death by his son Gurpreet Singh. Mehal Kalan police reached the spot after the incident and sent Buta's body to Barnala Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered against Gurpreet and a manhunt launched to nab him.

The villagers said Gurpreet is a drug addict and used to take money from his parents for buying contraband. On the other hand, police said Gurpreet killed his father over a property dispute. Former sarpanch Gurpreet Singh said Buta has two sons. While one of the sons is settled in Canada, the other, Gurpreet resided with his parents at Nihaluwal.

DSP Jatinderpal Singh said as per Surinder Kaur, Buta's wife, Gurpreet, her elder son killed his father by stabbing him with a knife at around 1.30 pm. There has been tension in the family for a long time regarding property which Gurpreet insisted on getting registered in his name, he said. Police said Gurpreet had an argument with his father over the issue and killed him in a fit of rage.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, said Singh.