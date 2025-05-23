Man Kills Father Over Property Dispute, Burns Body At Home In Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda: A man killed his father over a land dispute and then burnt his body in the courtyard of his house here.

Police arrested Yadvinder Singh for shooting his father Barinder Singh with his licensed .12 bore gun in his house at Sivian village in Bathinda district, said SP City Narinder Singh. He said Yadvinder committed the crime after Barinder refused to give him his property. Yadvinder was arrested and a case registered against him. Yadvinder had a dispute with his father over land for a long time and the two allegedly had an argument over the issue on the day of the incident. An enraged Yadvinder lost his cool and fired at his father killing him on the spot.

The SP said Yadvinder had been seeking money from his father and the two often had arguments over the issue. He said Yadvinder, after killing his father, called some of his close friends and gathered wood in the courtyard of his house and set the body on fire. Police said a few villagers informed them of the crime following which Yadvinder was arrested.

A forensic team, gathered Barinder's bones from the house for examination. Police said the role of others in the case is being investigated. As it is alleged that Barinder took the help of his friends to burn his father's body, more arrests may be made in future, police said. Yadvinder, who is married, has a sister and a brother and the latter is settled abroad.