Rajasthan: Man Kills Father-in-Law over Wife's Continued Stay at Paternal Home

Khairthal: Angry over his wife living at her parental house, a man from Rajasthan stabbed his father-in-law to death on June 9. The deceased man has been identified as Govindram (58), resident of Vallabhgram while the accused Govindram is absconding since the murder.

Govindram's son Jitendra registered a case against the accused at the Khairthal police station and police has launched a search to trace the murderer. Kanhaiyaram's body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Khairthal police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said that Gulabchand, a resident of Nohar Bhadra got married to Neha on December 30, 2022. Soon after their wedding, Neha began living with her parents in Vallabhgram and sought divorce from Gulabchand citing personal differences.

Gulabchand however did not want to divorce her and wanted her back in his residence. Angry and frustrated, on Sunday morning, he reached Vallabhgram with the intention of killing his wife Neha. As soon as he arrived, he attempted to kill her but all of a sudden, his father-in-law Govindram came in between and the knife hit his stomach.

Govindram was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him 'brought dead'. Neha's mother, too, got injured in the accident but was out of danger.

Kishangarhbas District Superintendent of Police, Rajendra Singh and a police team rushed to the spot and collected all evidences from there. "Investigation is underway and we will trace the accused very soon," he added.