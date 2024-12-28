Man Kills Father for Insurance Money, Fakes Accident In Mysuru

Mysuru: A shocking case of murder for insurance money has come to light in the Piriyapattana taluk of Mysuru district. A man, identified as Pandu, allegedly murdered his father, Annappa, and tried to pass it off as a road accident. The police arrested the accused son.

According to the police, Pandu, a resident of Gerosi Colony in Koppa village, took out an insurance policy in his father’s name, intending to claim the money after his father’s death. On Wednesday, near Byulukuppe in Piriyapattana, Pandu followed his father and struck him on the head with a stick, causing fatal injuries. Annappa died on the spot.

After the murder, Pandu dumped his father’s body near the road at Manchadevanahalli on BM Road. He then went to the local police station and fabricated a story, claiming that his father had died in a hit-and-run accident involving an unknown vehicle.

However, Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar and his team became suspicious of Pandu’s version of events. Upon further investigation, Pandu confessed to the crime, revealing that he killed his father in hopes of receiving the insurance payout, which he believed would be higher if the death was classified as an accident.

On the other hand, Annappa's elder brother, Dharma, who was saddened by the death of his brother, died by suicide. The Byulukuppe police arrested the accused Pandu and took up the investigation after registering a case.

