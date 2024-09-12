Man Kills Daughter In Rajasthan's Bahror After Fighting With Mother-In-Law

Bahror (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his daughter before suffering serious injuries in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Behror, the police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Narendra Chaudhary, they said.

On receiving the information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Kumar and a police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

DSP Krishna Kumar said that the police had taken the accused Narendra Chaudhary into their custody. Currently, the accused is undergoing treatment in a private hospital due to injuries in the accident. The accused father will be interrogated by the police soon, he said.

Sources said that the accused killed his daughter by slitting her throat. Sources said that the cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained. Locals said that the grandmother of the deceased had asked the accused to take the girl to the doctor in the morning, but the accused father denied. Meanwhile, after a heated argument over a trivial issue, the accused slit the throat of his daughter.

Read More