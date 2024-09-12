ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Daughter In Rajasthan's Bahror After Fighting With Mother-In-Law

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

In a macabre incident, a man allegedly killed his daughter in Bahror of Rajasthan. According to the police, the father had a heated argument with the girl's grandmother over a petty issue and in a fit of rage he slit the throat of his daughter.

Man Kills Daughter In Rajasthan's Bahror
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bahror (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his daughter before suffering serious injuries in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Behror, the police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Narendra Chaudhary, they said.

On receiving the information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Kumar and a police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

DSP Krishna Kumar said that the police had taken the accused Narendra Chaudhary into their custody. Currently, the accused is undergoing treatment in a private hospital due to injuries in the accident. The accused father will be interrogated by the police soon, he said.

Sources said that the accused killed his daughter by slitting her throat. Sources said that the cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained. Locals said that the grandmother of the deceased had asked the accused to take the girl to the doctor in the morning, but the accused father denied. Meanwhile, after a heated argument over a trivial issue, the accused slit the throat of his daughter.

Read More

  1. Youths Kill Father and Son over Pet Dog Issue at Punjab's Bathinda
  2. Uttarakhand Man Shoots Pregnant Sister To Death For Marrying Against Family's Wishes

Bahror (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his daughter before suffering serious injuries in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Behror, the police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Narendra Chaudhary, they said.

On receiving the information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Kumar and a police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

DSP Krishna Kumar said that the police had taken the accused Narendra Chaudhary into their custody. Currently, the accused is undergoing treatment in a private hospital due to injuries in the accident. The accused father will be interrogated by the police soon, he said.

Sources said that the accused killed his daughter by slitting her throat. Sources said that the cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained. Locals said that the grandmother of the deceased had asked the accused to take the girl to the doctor in the morning, but the accused father denied. Meanwhile, after a heated argument over a trivial issue, the accused slit the throat of his daughter.

Read More

  1. Youths Kill Father and Son over Pet Dog Issue at Punjab's Bathinda
  2. Uttarakhand Man Shoots Pregnant Sister To Death For Marrying Against Family's Wishes

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FATHER MURDERED HIS DAUGHTERFATHER MURDERED DAUGHTERFATHER KILLED DAUGHTER IN BEHRORMINOR DAUGHTER MURDER CASEMAN KILLS DAUGHTER IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.