Man Kills Daughter, Granddaughter Over Love Marriage In Bathinda: Cops

Bathinda: A man allegedly killed his daughter and his granddaughter with an axe in Punjab's Bathinda district on Monday, police said. Probe revealed that the accused was angry with his daughter ever since she had married without his consent to a youth from their village she was in love with four years ago, they added.

The incident took place in Virk Kalan village of Bathinda when the woman had gone out with her daughter to buy medicines. The deceased have been identified as Jashan and her daughter Ekam, police said. Jashan's husband Ravi, a private firm employee, and her in-laws have demanded immediate action against the accused.

Ravi said when he had left for work this morning, Jashan and Ekam had gone out to buy some medicines. "On their way to the pharmacy shop, Jashan's father, Rajveer Singh, attacked the duo with an axe. We demand justice and action against the accused", he said.

Jashan died on the spot while Ethan, who sustained severe injuries, passed away on the way to the hospital.