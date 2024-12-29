Ahmedabad Horror: Man Kills Barber With Knife He Bought From Flipkart After Being Asked For Haircut Charges

Ahmedabad: A man in Gujarat killed a barber by stabbing him to death by a man, who came to get his hair trimmed at the former's salon and unleashed the brutality with a knife which he ordered from Flipkart, police said. According to police, the western state saw the first instance where a weapon purchased online was used to kill someone.

ACP Pradeep Singh Jadeja said Wasim Ahmed Khalifa, brother of deceased Wasim Ahmed Ansar Hussain Khalifa, lodged an FIR stating that Mohid Khan Pathan, 35 killed Hussain. Hussain, owner of a salon named Kalapi Hair Salon in a complex near BB Lake Four Road in the Vatva area of ​​Ahmedabad, was stabbed at least 10 times for asking Pathan about money that Pathan was supposed to pay as a charge for the service.

Police started the investigation after registering the complaint at the Vatva police station. The police arrested the accused Mohid Khan Pathan within a few hours based on footage from CCTV cameras. During the interrogation, it became clear to police that the knife used in the crime was ordered online.

Based on the confession of the accused, police examined the details of messages he sent to Flipkart. Police are also trying to get a detailed statement from Flipkart and find the person who delivered the order. Police are trying to find a link between three sequences: placing an order in Flipkart through someone's mobile, receiving a weapon and murdering the barber with the same weapon.

ACP Jadeja said that police had to apply extra force to arrest Pathan who was absconding. Soon after reaching the crime spot, police found the floor of the salon splattered with blood.