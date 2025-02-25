ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills 6-Year-Old Son Before Ending His Own Life In Rajasthan's Mateli Village

Dungarpur: Tragedy unfolded in Metali village under Sadar police station area here on Monday after a man allegedly killed his six-year-old son before ending his own life.

Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Gautam Baranda of Metali village. As per reports, Baranda has four sons - Laxman, Kauda, Haja and Dhula, all of whom lived separately.

Recently, Haja's wife underwent a sterilisation surgery and was staying with her parents at their house, leaving Haja with their two daughters and son, Piyush, alone.

Monday morning, wife of Haja’s elder brother Laxman heard screams of Haja’s daughters, Payal and Atli. When she rushed to their house, she found Piyush's body on a cot inside, while Haja lay dead on the verandah in the backyard. It was alleged that Haja killed his son and then died by suicide, said police.