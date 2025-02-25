Man Kills 6-Year-Old Son Before Ending His Own Life In Rajasthan's Mateli Village

Dungarpur: Tragedy unfolded in Metali village under Sadar police station area here on Monday after a man allegedly killed his six-year-old son before ending his own life.
Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Gautam Baranda of Metali village. As per reports, Baranda has four sons - Laxman, Kauda, Haja and Dhula, all of whom lived separately.
Recently, Haja's wife underwent a sterilisation surgery and was staying with her parents at their house, leaving Haja with their two daughters and son, Piyush, alone.
Monday morning, wife of Haja’s elder brother Laxman heard screams of Haja’s daughters, Payal and Atli. When she rushed to their house, she found Piyush's body on a cot inside, while Haja lay dead on the verandah in the backyard. It was alleged that Haja killed his son and then died by suicide, said police.
Receiving information, Sadar police station reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent to mortuary of Dungarpur District Hospital. While the bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem, the reason behind the incident is yet to be revealed by police. Further investigation into the twin deaths is underway.
In another incident, a seven-year-old girl was found dead on the roof of her rented house in Pratap Nagar Police Station limits of Jaipur on Monday night. The accused, the girl's father's colleague has been taken into custody, for allegedly raping the girl and then killing her, police said.
