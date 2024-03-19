Uttarakhand Man kills 5-Yr-Old Daughter During Domestic Dispute

Kashipur (Uttarakhand): A man allegedly killed his five-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute that escalated at his house in Kashipur area in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Monday afternoon, police said. Locals said the accused, who is currently in police custody, is mentally unstable.

The accused has been identified as Nanhe Singh, a resident of Hanuman Colony of Kashipur. According to police, the incident occurred when Nanhe was quarrelling with his wife over a domestic issue. When the argument escalated, Nanhe allegedly snatched a sharp object and flung it at his daughter, who was standing there.

Yogita (5) suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. She, however, died during treatment late at night.

Kashipur circle officer, Anusha Badola, said they rushed to the spot after receiving information about the case. All family members were interrogated and the body was sent for post-mortem, Badola said.

Locals said that Nanhe's mental condition is unstable. "Investigation is underway. The accused father has been taken into custody for questioning. Probe is on to ascertain what had actually happened and the physical condition of the accused will also be examined," police said.

A pall of gloom has descended on the entire locality as the family mourns the child's death.