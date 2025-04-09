ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed While Trying To Rescue Kitten From Busy Road In Kerala

The man was struck by a speeding lorry while attempting to rescue a kitten trapped in the middle of a busy road in Thrissur.

The man was struck by a speeding lorry while attempting to rescue a kitten trapped in the middle of a busy road in Thrissur.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST

Thrissur: A 44-year-old man lost his life near Mannuthy in Thrissur while attempting to rescue a kitten stranded in the middle of a busy road, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Sijo, was on his way home after buying scrap meat for his dogs when he spotted the kitten on the road on Tuesday night, they added.

He immediately got off his bike and ran across the road to save the animal. However, a speeding lorry struck him from behind, and moments later, he was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Sijo succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, they added. The incident came to light after CCTV footage went viral and was also aired on television channels.

An officer from the Mannuthy police station said an FIR had been registered against the lorry driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Efforts are underway to trace the driver. (With PTI Inputs)

TAGGED:

