Man Killed While Trying To Rescue Kitten From Busy Road In Kerala

Thrissur: A 44-year-old man lost his life near Mannuthy in Thrissur while attempting to rescue a kitten stranded in the middle of a busy road, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Sijo, was on his way home after buying scrap meat for his dogs when he spotted the kitten on the road on Tuesday night, they added.

He immediately got off his bike and ran across the road to save the animal. However, a speeding lorry struck him from behind, and moments later, he was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction, police said.