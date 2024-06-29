Man Killed, Two Kids Injured As Bike Runs Over Sleeping Pavement Dwellers In Kota; Rider Absconding

Kota: One person was killed and two children injured on Saturday morning when a bike ran over them while they were sleeping on the pavement in Rajasthan's Kota, police said. The bike rider absconded leaving his vehicle behind, they added.

The incident took place under Rampura police station area. Deceased, Rana Maratha, a daily labourer was sleeping on the pavement along with his family when the accident occurred early this morning. Rana's daughter and niece are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Rampura police station head constable Waheed Ahmed said some daily labaourers were sleeping on a pavement near Mohan Takiz when a bike climbed on to the footpath.

"Rana Maratha and two children were severely injured and admitted to the hospital. Doctors however declared Rana brought dead while the others are undergoing treatment. His body was shifted to the mortuary of MBS Hospital and handed over to his family members after post-mortem. The bike has been seized and kept in police custody. Search is on for the rider," Ahmed said.