Man Killed, Two Kids Injured As Bike Runs Over Sleeping Pavement Dwellers In Kota; Rider Absconding

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

A family of daily labourers were asleep on the footpath near Mohan Takiz in Kota. A bike climbed on to the footpath and ran over three of them. Rana Maratha died on way to hospital while his daughter and niece sustained serious injuries.

Kota: One person was killed and two children injured on Saturday morning when a bike ran over them while they were sleeping on the pavement in Rajasthan's Kota, police said. The bike rider absconded leaving his vehicle behind, they added.

The incident took place under Rampura police station area. Deceased, Rana Maratha, a daily labourer was sleeping on the pavement along with his family when the accident occurred early this morning. Rana's daughter and niece are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Rampura police station head constable Waheed Ahmed said some daily labaourers were sleeping on a pavement near Mohan Takiz when a bike climbed on to the footpath.

"Rana Maratha and two children were severely injured and admitted to the hospital. Doctors however declared Rana brought dead while the others are undergoing treatment. His body was shifted to the mortuary of MBS Hospital and handed over to his family members after post-mortem. The bike has been seized and kept in police custody. Search is on for the rider," Ahmed said.

The deceased's brother, Ganpat said the two children fractured their hands while Rana died of severe spine injuries.

"Rana's family was sleeping on the pavement when suddenly three of them were run over by a bike. On the way to the hospital, the bike rider, who was accompanying the injured in an autorickshaw, escaped," Ganpat said.

