Tribal Man Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Thrissur, Kerala's Fifth Case In February

Thrissur: In a yet another incident of wild elephant attack in Kerala, a 58-year-old man was trampled to death in the Peechi forest of Thrissur district on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The deceased, identified as Prabhakaran, a resident of Thamara Vellachal tribal colony, was collecting forest produce when he was attacked by the elephant. His body was recovered by a forest team and local police during a search operation launched after the incident.
This is the fifth such fatal elephant attack case in the state. Earlier on February 11, Balakrishnan (26), a member of the Kattunayka tribal community, was killed in wild elephant attack in Attamala under Meppadi police station in Wayanad. Just prior to this, Manu (45) from the Paniya community lost his life in wild elephant attack in Noolpuzha of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district. Manu was attacked by the tusker while returning home from shop.
Then, Sophia Ismayil (45), was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Peruvanthanam in Idukki district. Her body was found when a search was launched after she failed to return home upon taking a bath in the nearby stream. A similar incident occurred in Thiruvananthapuram district, where Babu (54), a resident of Venkollah, was found dead after a three-day search. He had gone missing while gathering forest produce and was killed in a suspected elephant attack.
Elephant attacks have triggered concern over rising conflict between humans and wildlife in Kerala’s forest-adjacent regions.
