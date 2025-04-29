Mangaluru: Police here have arrested 15 persons in connection with a mob attack following dispute during a cricket match, which led to death of a person. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, police said.

As per Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the body of the unidentified man was found Sunday evening (April 27) near Batrakallurti Temple at Kudpadi in Karnataka's Mangaluru city. During investigation, it came to the fore that the victim was attacked and killed by a group of around 30 people over a minor dispute during a cricket match.

On Monday, speaking to media, Commissioner Agrawal said, "Twenty five suspects have been identified, and 15 of them have already been arrested. They will soon be produced in the court."

Those arrested include T Sachin (26), Devdas (50), Manjunath (32), Saideep (29), Nitesh Kumar alias Santosh (33), Deekshit Kumar, Sandeep (23), Vivian Alvares (41), Sreedatta (32), Rahul (23), Pradeep Kumar (35), Manish Shetty (21), Dhanush (31), Deekshit (27) and Kishore Kumar (37).

Man Killed In Mob Attack During Cricket Match In Mangaluru, 15 Arrested So Far (ETV Bharat)

All About The Incident

As per police sources, at around 5:30 PM on April 27, the local police received information about a dead body found near the Batrakallurti Temple. Senior officers rushed to the spot, and a forensic team was also roped in to assist in the investigation. Initially, as there were no clear injuries visible on the body, experts recommended a post-mortem. Following this, the Mangaluru Rural Police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body to the Wenlock Hospital morgue for examination.

During autopsy, the preliminary report showed that the man had severe internal injuries caused by a heavy blow, which eventually led to bleeding, shock, and death owing to lack of timely medical treatment.

Subsequent investigation revealed that around 3 PM on April 27, a group of people attacked the victim with sticks and beat him black and blue during a cricket match near the temple. Even though a few people intervened to stop the attack, the mob continued to assault him, which resulted in his death.

Based on a complaint filed by one Deepak Kumar, a case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (BNS, 2023). While 30 are likely involved in the attack, 15 have been arrested so far.

"A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused. The victim is believed to be around 45 years old. His identity is still not known. Initially we suspected he might be from West Bengal or Bihar. But we received information that he spoke Malayalam, which is why there is a possibility that he could be from Kerala. Efforts are underway to identify him, and we have also issued a notice for the public for necessary information in this regard," the senior police official informed.