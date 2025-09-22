ETV Bharat / state

45-Year-Old Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Chhattisgarh's Korba

The deceased encountered the tusker in Gorilla Dand forest under the Katghora forest division.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Korba: A 45-year-old man tragically lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, officials said on Monday. The incident took place near Tanera village, under the Katghora Forest Division, on Sunday, they said.

The deceased, identified as Dhan Singh Porte, encountered the tusker in Gorilla Dand forest under the Katghora forest division, said Manish Singh, the forest range officer of Pasan forest range. He said the elephant caught hold of Porte with its trunk and trampled him to death.

Manish Singh further said that a forest department team arrived at the scene, filed a panchnama and sent the body for postmortem. Singh said that the deceased man's kin were provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after the completion of the necessary formalities.

The forest range officer said, “Approximately 54 elephants are roaming in the Pasan area. The Forest Department is monitoring the elephants. Villagers living near the forest are being alerted and have been instructed not to venture into areas where elephants roam.”

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a cause for concern for the last decade. Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur are some of the affected districts.

According to the Forest Department, more than 320 people have died in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years. The Chhattisgarh Forest Department reported that approximately 90 elephants have died in the state in the last six years due to various reasons, including disease, electrocution, and chewing on explosives.

