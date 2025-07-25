ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed In Crossfire Between Police And Drug Peddlers In Jammu’s Mandal Area

Parvez Ahmed, a resident of Nikki Tawi, was killed in a crossfire between police and drug peddlers in the Mandal area under Satwari police station.

Representational image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2025 at 12:00 AM IST

Jammu: A man was killed in an alleged crossfire between police and drug peddlers in the Mandal area under the Satwari police station. He was identified as Parvez Ahmed alias Bachu, son of Rehmat Ali, a resident of the Nikki Tawi area.

Disclosing the details, police said, "A small police team was chasing suspected drug peddlers, and as per preliminary reports, the team came under fire in the general area of Mandal under Police Station Satwari. In the cross-firing, one unidentified person was injured and has been shifted to GMC Jammu. Senior police officers have reached the spot, and further investigation is underway."

When the man was brought to GMC Jammu, he succumbed to his injuries. His relatives and members of the Gujjar community protested against the killing and demanded action against those responsible. There was chaos at GMC Jammu, but the police managed to bring the situation under control.

TAGGED:

MAN KILLED IN CROSSFIRE

