Man Killed In Alleged Human Sacrifice For Child Blessing In Bihar, Main Accused Absconding

Aurangabad: Despite advancements in science and technology, superstitions like human sacrifice still persist in Aurangabad, Bihar. In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man, Yugal Yadav, was allegedly killed as part of a ritualistic sacrifice, with his torso burned in the Holika Dahan fire in Bangre village under Madanpur police station.

Gruesome Discovery

The horrific crime came to light when villagers found half-burnt bones in the ashes of Holika Dahan and alerted the police. The Madanpur police, along with a forensic team, arrived at the scene and collected evidence. According to reports, Yugal Yadav was allegedly beheaded by individuals working with a tantrik (occult practitioner), who then burned his torso in the fire and buried his head in a wheat field.

Victim Disappeared on Holika Dahan Night

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul stated that Yugal Yadav, a resident of Gulab Bigha village, had left home on March 13 on his bicycle to attend Holika Dahan, but never returned. After six days of no contact, his family reported his disappearance to the police.

Crucial Evidence and Arrests

During the investigation, the victim's brother, Rajaram Yadav, informed the police that Yugal's slippers and a bone were found near a water body in Jalwan village, close to the Holika Dahan site. The police arrested several suspects, leading to key revelations. Following interrogation, the police recovered the buried head and the weapon used in the murder.

Murder Ordered by Tantrik for Child Blessing

SP Rahul revealed that the murder was carried out as a human sacrifice. Sudhir Paswan, a resident of Gulab Bigha, was childless and had sought help from tantrik Ramashish Bhuiyan. The tantrik assured him that he would be blessed with a child if a human sacrifice was performed. Acting on this, Sudhir and his associates allegedly murdered Yugal Yadav.

SIT Formed, Main Accused Absconding

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Aurangabad Sadar SDPO Amit Kumar was formed to probe the case. Police used a dog squad to track the crime scene, leading them to the home of the main suspect, Ramashish Bhuiyan, who remains absconding. His brother-in-law, Dharmendra Bhuiyan, was taken into custody and reportedly confessed to the crime.

Confession and Arrests

Police arrested six people, including Sudhir Paswan (33), Nanhku alias Sanjit Kumar (19), Karu Bhuiyan, Roshan Kumar (18), Dharmendra Bhuiyan (48) and a juvenile delinquent. The juvenile reportedly admitted that the victim's head was buried in a wheat field while the torso was burned in Holika Dahan.

Ongoing Investigation

The recovered head has been sent to Patna for DNA and forensic testing. The arrested suspects have confessed to the crime during interrogation. Meanwhile, police continue their search for the main accused, tantrik Ramashish Bhuiyan.

