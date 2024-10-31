ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed, His Wife Injured In Suspected Gas Cylinder Blast In Uttar Pradesh

Police suspect that the explosion might have been triggered by firecrackers burst on the occasion of Diwali.

Police probe Gas Cylinder Blast In Uttar Pradesh
Police probe Gas Cylinder Blast In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Kanpur: In a tragic incident reported on the eve of Diwali, a man was killed while his wife sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion believed to have been triggered by firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday evening.

The explosion took place under Sisamau police station limits of the district.

ACP Sisamau Chitranshu said that Surendra (40), a resident of Gandhi Nagar Ganesh Park and his wife Navita (38) were riding a moped bike and were carrying a small cylinder which suddenly exploded near Ganesh Park leading to the death of the husband while his wife Navita was injured. She has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, the ACP said.

The blast was so powerful that the windshields of the vehicles parked in the nearby streets were shattered. As soon as the news of the explosion spread in the entire city, the Sisamau police station in-charge reached the spot with force. The bomb squad was also called by the top officials to probe the incident. Preliminary probe of the police suggests that the blast might have happened due to the firecrackers burst on Diwali.

Traffic diverted

After the explosion, authorities diverted the traffic towards Jarib Chowki Chauraha. DCP Central Dinesh Tripathi said that investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

