Man Kills Wife In Rajasthan's Barmer, Probe On

Barmer: A man killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon at Kumharon Ki Dhani in Barmer district.

The accused, Moib Khan (37) is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, said police. The body of the victim, Rahmu (34) has been seized and sent to a hospital for postmortem. Police said they were informed of the incident by Moib's neighbours on Friday.

Girab police station SHO Devi Singh said he rushed to the spot along with Ramsar Circle Officer Manaram Garg. A team of forensic experts collected evidence from the crime spot following which Rahmu's parents were informed of the incident.

Initial investigation reveals Mob is suffering from a mental disorder and is on medication. Police said an argument had reportedly erupted between Moib and Rahmu over purchase of medicines prescribed to the former. However, the exact reason for the murder can only be ascertained after the investigation is completed, said police.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Rahmu's brother and police teams have been formed to nab Moib. The weapon used in the murder has been seized and police are investigating the incident from all angles. The report of the postmortem on Rahmu's body is yet to be received.