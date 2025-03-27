ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed For Objecting To Harassment Of Daughter In Maharashtra's Nagpur

The incident took place at the Jattarodi area just a day after the man, Naresh Walde, filed a police complaint against the 35-year-old accused.

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 5:49 PM IST

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was stabbed to death on Wednesday after he objected to the alleged harassment of his daughter, police said.

The incident took place at the Jattarodi area just a day after the man, Naresh Walde, filed a police complaint against the 35-year-old accused (name withheld) at the Imamwada Police Station following a stone-throwing incident at his house.

Police said they have filed a case and arrested the accused and his accomplice. “The accused has been harassing the deceased's daughter for the past four years. So, her father objected and confronted him several times, even though the accused had threatened to kill him,” they said.

Sub Inspector, Crime Branch Unit No. 4, Nikhil Chapale, said that on Wednesday, the accused called Walde for a meeting, during which an argument took place, leading to the crime.

“On Wednesday, Walde received a call from the accused, inviting him to meet in the Jattaroda region. The victim's father arrived on a two-wheeler. At the time, the accused was already there. A dispute quickly broke out, and the accused stabbed Walde several times with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him in a pool of blood and fled,” the officer stated.

Meanwhile, the murder has triggered panic in the area, with locals demanding strict action against the accused.

