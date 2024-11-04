ETV Bharat / state

Pune Man Killed By Speeding Car While Bursting Firecrackers On Diwali Eve

Pune: A 35-year-old man was killed when a speeding car hit him while he was bursting firecrackers in the Pimpri Chinchwad area in Pune, police said on Sunday.

A CCTV footage of the accident, which took place in the Ravet locality on November 1, has surfaced on social media.

A senior police officer from the Ravet police station said, "The victim, Soham Patel, was bursting firecrackers on the road on the eve of Diwali when a speeding car ran him over."