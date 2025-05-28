Man killed By Neighbour For Plucking Mango In Bihar

Patna: A man was killed for plucking a mango from an orchard by his neighbour in Bhojpur district of Bihar on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Khesarhia village under Gidha police station area. The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Kaisar Ali. He was an electrician.

Kaiser’s family alleged that the incident occurred between him and his neighbours when he plucked a mango from an orchard belonging to him. “Our family had purchased a mango orchard decades ago, but our neighbour Anwar Ali and members of his family recently claimed that it was theirs. With the mango season going on, my brother plucked a ripe one from a tree. Anwar and his family attacked him over this,” Kaisar’s cousin Shaukat said.

According to Shaukat, the attackers thrashed him with sticks and fists. They kicked him mercilessly when he fell. “Kaiser became unconscious. We rushed him to the Ara Sadar Hospital (district hospital), where he was declared brought dead,” Shaukat added.

The police have registered an FIR and are conducting further investigations. “We have registered a case in the death of Kaiser Ali. All the accused are absconding and we are conducting raids to arrest them. We have detained a woman belonging to the accused people’s family for questioning,” Gidha station house officer (SHO) Umoos Salma said.