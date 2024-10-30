ETV Bharat / state

Naxalites Kill Bijapur Man For Being 'Police Informant'

Bijapur: A 35-year-old became the latest victim of the Naxalite insurgency in village Putkel of Basaguda area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

On Tuesday night, the ultras entered the village and killed Dinesh Pujari with sharp weapons and strewn pamphlets accusing him of being a police informer.

ASP Chandrakant Govarna said an investigation was being carried out in the case parallel to an intense combing operation in the Naxal-infested districts of Rajnandgaon where more than a dozen camps came up in a year.

Recently police arrested 19 Naxalites carrying Rs 1 lakh rewards on their heads announced by Chhattisgarh government. Arrest warrants have been issued against several other Naxalites as well.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said the Naxal eradication campaign was being conducted continuously in the district. Meanwhile, information was received from an informer that Naxalites have gathered in the forests of Bhandarpadar and Gompadar of Bhejji police station area to carry out an untoward incident.