Naxalites Kill Bijapur Man For Being 'Police Informant'

ASP Chandrakant Govarna said an investigation was being carried out in the case parallel to an intense combing operation in the Naxal-infested districts of Rajnandgaon.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 35 minutes ago

Bijapur: A 35-year-old became the latest victim of the Naxalite insurgency in village Putkel of Basaguda area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

On Tuesday night, the ultras entered the village and killed Dinesh Pujari with sharp weapons and strewn pamphlets accusing him of being a police informer.

ASP Chandrakant Govarna said an investigation was being carried out in the case parallel to an intense combing operation in the Naxal-infested districts of Rajnandgaon where more than a dozen camps came up in a year.

Recently police arrested 19 Naxalites carrying Rs 1 lakh rewards on their heads announced by Chhattisgarh government. Arrest warrants have been issued against several other Naxalites as well.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said the Naxal eradication campaign was being conducted continuously in the district. Meanwhile, information was received from an informer that Naxalites have gathered in the forests of Bhandarpadar and Gompadar of Bhejji police station area to carry out an untoward incident.

Based on this information, a joint team of district force from Bhejji police station and CRPF was sent to the Bhandarpadar area on October 27 for search operations. There the soldiers surrounded and caught five Naxalites. An arrest warrant has been issued for three Naxalites.

In this connection, a joint team of DRG, Cobra and CRPF was sent to search in the Tumalpaad area of ​​the Jagargunda police station area. On seeing the police party, some suspects were trying to hide in the forests of Tumalpaad. The police surrounded and caught 14 of them.

"Naxalite material and explosives were recovered from the possession of the arrested Naxalites. Chhattisgarh government had announced a reward for three of these Naxalites. All the arrested Naxalites were active in the Naxalite organization for 8-10 years" - Abhishek Verma, ASP Sukma.

Naxalites were involved in crimes like IED blasts, arson, looting, digging roads and putting up banners and posters. Police recovered 300 grams of gunpowder, 3 pieces of Tiger cracker bomb, 2 matchboxes, 3 gelatin rods, 2.50 meters of codex wire, 6 pencil cells, 3 detonators and 4 meters of electric wire from the arrested Naxalites.

