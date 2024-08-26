ETV Bharat / state

Man killed By Naxalites Accusing Him Of Police Informer At Jan Adalat In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 9:05 PM IST

Naxalites on Monday killed a man accusing him of being a police informer. The deceased identified as Situ Madvi was a resident of Jagur village.

Chhattisgarh: Man killed By Naxalites At Jan Adalat In Bijapur
Office of Superintendent of Police (ETV Bharat)

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, a man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, accusing him of being a police informer, the police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when Naxalites held a 'Jan Adalat' in the Bhairamgarh area. According to sources, a man identified as Situ Madvi, a resident of Jagur village, was produced before the Naxalites' court where he was accused of giving information to the police.

Following the 'Kangaroo Court' hearing, the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Naxalites killed Situ Madvi. A pamphlet was left beside his body, claiming that Madvi had been informing the police since 2021, which led to his killing.

Confirming the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gauvarna said, "According to preliminary information, the Naxalites took Madvi and another person with them. They left the other villager, but killed Madvi in their Jan Adalat. The banned Naxal Bhairamgarh Area Committee dropped pamphlets at the spot, claiming that they killed Madvi because he was a police informer."

Two days ago, Naxalites allegedly killed Zamindar Lancha Punem of Poosanar village in the Gangalore police station area accusing him of being an informer.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh: 25 Naxalites Surrender In Bijapur
  2. Naxalite Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
  3. WATCH: Naxal Terror Funding in Chhattisgarh; Mohla Manpur Police Arrested 5 Maoist Associates

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, a man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, accusing him of being a police informer, the police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when Naxalites held a 'Jan Adalat' in the Bhairamgarh area. According to sources, a man identified as Situ Madvi, a resident of Jagur village, was produced before the Naxalites' court where he was accused of giving information to the police.

Following the 'Kangaroo Court' hearing, the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Naxalites killed Situ Madvi. A pamphlet was left beside his body, claiming that Madvi had been informing the police since 2021, which led to his killing.

Confirming the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gauvarna said, "According to preliminary information, the Naxalites took Madvi and another person with them. They left the other villager, but killed Madvi in their Jan Adalat. The banned Naxal Bhairamgarh Area Committee dropped pamphlets at the spot, claiming that they killed Madvi because he was a police informer."

Two days ago, Naxalites allegedly killed Zamindar Lancha Punem of Poosanar village in the Gangalore police station area accusing him of being an informer.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh: 25 Naxalites Surrender In Bijapur
  2. Naxalite Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
  3. WATCH: Naxal Terror Funding in Chhattisgarh; Mohla Manpur Police Arrested 5 Maoist Associates

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXAL INCIDENT IN BIJAPURCHHATTISGARHMAN KILLED BY NAXALITESJAN ADALATMAN KILLED BY NAXALITE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.