Man killed By Naxalites Accusing Him Of Police Informer At Jan Adalat In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, a man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, accusing him of being a police informer, the police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when Naxalites held a 'Jan Adalat' in the Bhairamgarh area. According to sources, a man identified as Situ Madvi, a resident of Jagur village, was produced before the Naxalites' court where he was accused of giving information to the police.
Following the 'Kangaroo Court' hearing, the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Naxalites killed Situ Madvi. A pamphlet was left beside his body, claiming that Madvi had been informing the police since 2021, which led to his killing.
Confirming the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gauvarna said, "According to preliminary information, the Naxalites took Madvi and another person with them. They left the other villager, but killed Madvi in their Jan Adalat. The banned Naxal Bhairamgarh Area Committee dropped pamphlets at the spot, claiming that they killed Madvi because he was a police informer."
Two days ago, Naxalites allegedly killed Zamindar Lancha Punem of Poosanar village in the Gangalore police station area accusing him of being an informer.
