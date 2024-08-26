ETV Bharat / state

Man killed By Naxalites Accusing Him Of Police Informer At Jan Adalat In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, a man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, accusing him of being a police informer, the police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when Naxalites held a 'Jan Adalat' in the Bhairamgarh area. According to sources, a man identified as Situ Madvi, a resident of Jagur village, was produced before the Naxalites' court where he was accused of giving information to the police.

Following the 'Kangaroo Court' hearing, the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Naxalites killed Situ Madvi. A pamphlet was left beside his body, claiming that Madvi had been informing the police since 2021, which led to his killing.